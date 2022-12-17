From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite has expressed willingness to partner with Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), in order to fully realize the mandate of the Ministry for economic growth of the nation.

The Minister made this known when the Head of Energy and Natural Resources (KPMG), Mr. Ayo Salami and his team paid him a courtesy visit at the Ministry’s Headquarters, Abuja, recently.

While welcoming the visitors, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, urged them to engage in meaningful interaction with the Management of MMSD for a background information of the Ministry as well as gain fruitful knowledge of its policies and programmes.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State (MMSD), Senator Gbemisola Saraki, acknowledged the proposed collaboration KPMG has offered the Ministry for the development of the Mineral and Metals Sector and looked forward to a strong relationship with the Ministry for the realization of economic diversification of the Federal Government.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the delegation, Mr Ayo Salami stated that their purpose of coming to Ministry was to share their thoughts about the industry on how well to relate with its operators.

He appreciated efforts of the Ministry in Setting up the National Integrated Mining Expression Project (NIMEP); Ensuring improved transmission of Mining Cadastral Office (MCO); Improved transparency and Review of License Regime in Mining Sector; the Launching of EMC + system process and Mining Roadmap, which has resulted to a surge in mineral exploration in the Industry.

Mr Salami, however, urged the Ministry to enhance the Mining Roadmap by working with relevant gold agencies to harmonize and develop some financial incentives in order to attract relevant miners into the country. Such harmonization, he said, will bring clarity to operators, particularly, to foreign investors who are ready to come into the Nigeria mining space.

He also recommended that activities of illegal miners should be curbed as it has adversely affected the growth of the Sector. He decried the low contribution of Mining to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), adding that adequate steps should be taken to utilize available mining strategies for the development of the industry.