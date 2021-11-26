From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development arc Olamilekan Adegbite has said that the nation is building a world class mining sector that would be the toast of investors.

He made this statement during the commissioning of the Fire Assay laboratory and Earth quake Monitoring Centre in Kaduna State, on Friday.

The minister explained that the Laboratory was a crucial analytical infrastructure needed in the mining sector to accurately determine the concentrates of precious metals in ore, noting that the development was bound to take the mining sector to the next level.

He said “The commissioning today is a testament to the impressive policy drive of president Buhari. He is the only president that has put extra budgetary funds into the sector to develop it.”The Fire Assay laboratory is the first of its type in Nigeria and is considered the most reliable means for accurately determining the content of gold, silver, and platinum-group metals in ores or concentrates.

He further added that the establishment of a Fire Assay laboratory was a crucial step towards making the country a major mining destination. “We now have the analytical facilities that can support the mining ecosystem in the country and this is bound to attract more foreign interest in to the sector,’ he said.

Adegbite also noted that the Fire Assay Laboratory would save the country millions of dollars spent outside the country to conduct such analysis on metal ores.

The Minister also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the mining sector noting that his administration had allocated special intervention fund for the sector to enhance its Geo-science data generation capacity. ‘

Indeed we thank president Muhammadu Buhari for giving this sector the fillip and the push it deserves to becoming a choice mining destination in the mining world. No other administration has allocated the resources that this present administration has to the mining sector and for that we are grateful”

Speaking about the earthquake monitoring equipment, the minister noted that it was important for monitoring and measuring tremors.

Director General of Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) Dr. Abdulrazaq Garba equally agreed that the establishment of a Fire Assay laboratory would enhance Nigeria’s status as a Mining jurisdiction in the global mining world.

He further stated that it would save the country foreign exchange spent on conducting such analysis in other countries.

” With the commissioning of this Fire Assay laboratory, we can now conduct analysis of gold and platinum group metals, and as a mineral analysis outfit, this would contribute immensely to the economic growth of the country as we save the nation foreign exchange that would have been spent on conducting the analysis abroad.

Garba also revealed that some companies involved in the National Integrated Mineral Exploration Project (NIMEP) programme had spent millions of dollars to obtain such analysis outside the country.

The fire Assay laboratory is owned by the National Geosciences Research Laboratory Centre Kaduna, which is under the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, an agency under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.