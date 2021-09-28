From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North Istifanus Gyang has unveiled his intention to demand reparation from the English Monarchy and British Government over the illegal sale of the reversionary right of Host communities on Colonial Mining Leases and expropriation of mineral wealth in the Upper Plateau, comprising of Plateau North Senatorial District.

He said the action will enable the host communities to reclaim some of the mining ponds left by the colonialists which are causing havoc for the people.

Sen Gyang made his intention known during the Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals investigating the loss of Billions of Dollars to illegal mining of gold and other minerals in Nigeria.

In a statement in Jos through his Special Assistant, Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, said land for farming activities in Plateau North and other agricultural programmes have been destroyed due to mining activities.

He solicited the support of the Senate and Nigerian government in pursuing the historic quest and said a committee of experts and lawyers shall be constituted to carry out the reparation demand.

