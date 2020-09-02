Okwe Obi, Abuja
The Federal Government has urged mining operators to strictly comply with regulations for the safety of host communities and the environment, warning that it would wield the big stick if they resort to cheating host communities.
Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, handed down the warning yesterday, when he visited Okpokwu and Owukpa- Ogbadibo Local Government Areas of Benue State.
In a statement, he stressed that mining companies would be made to follow strict environmental and rehabilitation codes that would see mined areas return to its original state including the implementation of reclamation plan.
He specifically enjoined the Dangote Coal Mine and Ibiadigba Coal Mines, to dialogue with affected communities for peaceful resolution and good relationship.
The Minister emphasised the need for synergy between the Ministry, states, local government and mining firms for seamless operations for the benefit of all, saying, “the Ministry would not allow any miner to cheat the host community.”
Dr Ogah, who made a brief stopover at the Palace of Edumoga Kingdom, Chief Ojo Emmanuel, said his visit was prompted by reports received by the ministry on pollution of water supply by the Dangote and Ibiadigba Coal Mines.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Idumoga Kingdom, Ojo Emmanuel, said the water supply pollution affected about 17 villages which did not have water for domestic use especially in May and June 2020.
He said the communities sent a petition to Dangote Group informing them about the pollution, adding that the Firm sent a delegate to collect samples of the water to ascertain if it was their mining activities that polluted the water.
He however stated that the community had not gotten any response from the Dangote Group, and appealed to the Minister to compel it to provide boreholes for the affected villages.
But, the General Manager, Community Relations, Dangote Coal Mine, Nuhu Elujah, explained that since the firm commenced mining activities about 4 months ago it has acted in accordance with mining Regulations.
Elujah stated that the company could not immediately begin implemention of the signed Community Development Agreement (CDA) because of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.
Mr Elujah stated that the Company awarded scholarship to some indigenes and promised the drilling of the borehole would commenced in next two weeks.
