Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged mining operators to strictly comply with regulations for the safety of host communities and the environment, warning that it would wield the big stick if they resort to cheating host communities.

Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, handed down the warning yesterday, when he visited Okpokwu and Owukpa- Ogbadibo Local Government Areas of Benue State.

In a statement, he stressed that mining companies would be made to follow strict environmental and rehabilitation codes that would see mined areas return to its original state including the implementation of reclamation plan.

He specifically enjoined the Dangote Coal Mine and Ibiadigba Coal Mines, to dialogue with affected communities for peaceful resolution and good relationship.