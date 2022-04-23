From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola yesterday absolved the Nigerian Immigrations Service (NIS) of every accusation in passport delay, but blamed the delay on National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) server, which makes the validation of applicants’ bio data impossible.

Speaking at the third and fourth quarter performance review meeting of the Ministry of Interior and its services and agencies, in Abuja, the minister accused National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC), frequent server breakdowns as the cause of the delay.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He also said that where applicants’ bio-data were not properly filled there is nothing the NIS could do.

“For instance, the breakdown of NIMC server makes validation of passport applicants’ bio data impossible. Also, where convicts not in your prior custody were switched on the way to the custodial centres, there is little you could have done,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He used the occasion to remind the services and agencies under his ministry about the nine priority areas of the present administration.

“They include, stabilising the macro economy, increase agricultural productivity and food security; ensure energy sufficiency, improve transportation and other infrastructure; drive industrialisation, improve health, education and productivity of Nigerians; enhance social inclusion by scaling up social investments, fight corruption and improve governance and provide security for all citizens and foreigners alike” Aregbesola, noted.

According to him, his ministry has performed excellently in some areas, despite public perception about them.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .