From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola yesterday, absolved the Nigerian Immigrations Service (NIS) of every accusation in passport delay, but blamed the delay on National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) server which makes the validation of applicants’ biodata impossible.

Speaking at the third and fourth quarter performance review meeting of the Ministry of Interior and its services and agencies, in Abuja, the minister accused National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC), frequent server breakdowns as the cause of the delay.

He also said that where applicants’ bio-data were not properly filled there is nothing the NIS could do.

“For instance, the breakdown of NIMC server makes validation of passport applicants’ biodata impossible.

Also, where convicts not in your prior custody were switched on the way to the custodial centres, there is little you could have done” he said.

He used the occasion to remind the services and agencies under his ministry, about the nine priority areas of the present administration.

“The nine priority areas of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari include stabilising the macro economy, increase agricultural productivity and food security; ensure energy sufficiency, improve transportation and other infrastructure; drive industrialisation, improve health, education and productivity of Nigerians; enhance social inclusion by scaling up social investments, fight corruption and improve governance and provide security for all citizens and foreigners alike” Aregbesola, noted.

According to Aregbesola, his ministry has performed excellently in some areas, despite public perception about them.

“I must say that our services have improved tremendously and quite noticeably too, with presentation of our performance at the Second Ministerial Retreat organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation which was applauded and well received. The ministry has established the first-ever, among paramilitary agencies, female response squad to support the safe school initiative of the Federal Government and are being deployed across the state commands of the agency to protect students from being kidnapped in schools, opening of more fire stations and operations of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) from 14 states and FCT before this administration to the 36 states of the federation, all of them equipped with modern fire-fighting equipment; launching of the Nigeria Immigration Service Code of of Conduct and Ethics document which is aimed to guide and regulate the activities and operations of all NIS officers and standardise excellent service delivery across all formations and passport offices in the country amongst others” he explained. ENDS

