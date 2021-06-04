The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has reiterated Government’s commitment to support the trio of Table Tennis champions- Usman Okanlawon and the Mustafa brothers through the Talent Hunt Programme to enable them win more laurels for the country.

The minister gave this assurance in his office in Abuja on Thursday when he received in audience the three Table Tennis champions Usman Okanlawon, Musa and Mustafa Mustafa who were led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Ishaku Tikon.

Mr. Dare said their adoption into the fold of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation is very important as it would expose them to tournaments that would sharpen and hone their skills through sponsorship. ‘’We are excited because our emphasis on other sports is paying off. I’m excited and thrilled that Nigerian athletes are performing excellently well. Nigeria is proud of your performance which is an indication that our grassroots sports development is on a progressive chart.”

The minister added that: “The Talents Hunt Programme of the Ministry will adopt and support the Mustapha brothers and Usman Okanlawon. They will be supported anytime they are to take part in competitions. They will be closely monitored so that they can continue to excel.’’

He attributed the performances of Okanlawon, silver medalist in the U15 Youngsters Contender Series and the Mustapha brothers 11th and 14th in the ITTF ranking as a testament of their immense talent.

Mr. Dare also commended the excellent performances of Nigerian athletes in the likes of Ese Brume, Tobi Amusan, Blessing Okagbare and Uche Eke for their doggedness for podium performances. ‘’We are happy that Nigerians are putting up excellent performances all over the world, Nigeria is proud of you, I am proud of you and will lend you all necessary support.”