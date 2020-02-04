Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, the Minister of State for Environment has advised African leaders to speak with one voice at the forthcoming Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in Glasgow, UK in November.

Ikeazor gave the advice, while receiving the Rwanda High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Stanislas Kamanzi on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said speaking with one voice at the conference would avail Africa countries a sustainable resilient method in addressing climate change crises affecting the continent.

The 26th session of COP 26 to the UNFCCC is expected to take place from 9 Nov. to 19 Nov. in Glasgow, UK.

She said that Rwanda had taken a proactive approach by mainstreaming the environment and climate agenda into all its policies, programmes and plans.

According to her, the vision is to make Rwanda a developed climate resilient and low carbon economy by 2050.

She said that it was worth collaborating with them to combat the adverse effect of climate change.

Rwanda is one of the first countries to ban plastic bags since 2008, they use bags made from paper, clothes, banana leaves and other biodegradable materials.

The country established the Green Fund, the largest investment in Africa that supports the best projects of country’s commitment to build a green economy.

Kamanzi said that climate change was a complicated phenomenon affecting everyone globally.

“We need to come up with common solutions that are adaptable in our respective environment to curb it negative impact,” he said. (NAN)