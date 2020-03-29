The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, yesterday, commiserated with victims of the Saturday’s explosion on the Akure-Owo highway.

The truck conveying dynamites on Saturday exploded on the ever-busy highway, destroying houses as well as a church and school. Alasoadura expressed hope that the cause of the explosion would be thoroughly investigated by relevant agencies of government and their reports made public. He urged government to offer appropriate monetary relief to victims of the blast.

Alasoadura regretted that the unfortunate incident happened at a time the country was battling with the coronavirus ravaging the world. The minister urged residents to follow government directives so that the blast’s site and its environment could be restored and made safe for all.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has said that it was deeply saddened by the grim effect of Saturday’s explosion of a dynamite-laden truck on the Akure-Owo highway. The explosion had destroyed a church, school and some houses while cutting the highway into two.

The party in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Akure by Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the state’s Publicity Secretary, commiserated with the victims of the explosion.

“The party’s sympathy goes to the victims of the deadly circumstance, the state government and entire people of the state,” the statement said.

It commended the quick response of the government and the security agencies in allaying the fears of residents and for seeking alternative route to the damaged portion of the ever-busy Akure-Owo road. The party called on companies and individuals to be more circumspect in taking precautions when moving items that were capable of unleashing devastating consequences on people, when handled carelessly.

It wished those injured speedy recovery, stressing the need for federal authorities to expedite action on the rebuilding of the road as well as lend support to those whose property were destroyed.