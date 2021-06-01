Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clems Agba, has commended Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) for his dedication to national interest during process leading to the yearly passage of national budgets as the chairman of Senate Committee on finance.

In his remarks as special guest of honour at the 20th wedding anniversary dinner of Senator Adeola and his wife Temitope, the minister commended the sacrifices and exertion of the senator in the process leading to passage of budgets in relation to the consideration and passage of Medium Terms Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper(MTEF/FSP) before the president can present the appropriation bill for the consideration and passage by the National Assembly.

“Out there the impression is that most senator are idle and not doing much. But I can testify that in course of passing the MTEF/FSP, Senator Adeola has worked overnight in the office for many nights working on the document to ensure that the report of his committee get to the floor of the Senate in time for consideration and passage. That is a sacrifice I can testify he did as chairman of the Senate Committee of Finance.”

Also speaking at the occasion, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the former Governor of Ogun State stated that for almost 20 years Senator Adeola had served Lagos State and Nigeria in various capacities adding that his state now requires him to come back home for further service.