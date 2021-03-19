From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Federal Government has commended University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for building a 500kv Refuse-Derived-Fuel Gasification plant that will help address electricity challenges in the country.

Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy Agba, made the commendation In Nsukka yesterday when he paid a working visit to the university.

Agba said he was impressed with the innovation of by the university to produce a gas plant that use organic refuse to give electricity.

“Government will ensure massive production since it will help to boost electricity supply not only in UNN but entire country.

“I am in UNN to see things for myself so that when I will present the proposal to Federal Executive Council I will be talking with confidence,” he said.

The Minister explained that government’s investment in alternative energy was to boost electricity supply as well as reduce the dependence on hydro-power.

“Its great that Indigenous Engineers and Scientists were coming up with inventions and ideas to boost the efforts of government.

“I was not trying to impress the Vice Chancellor when I said that I’m impressed with what I’ve seen here. UNN has always set the pace and I’m very happy with this innovation,” he said.

The minister commanded Prof Emineke Ejiogu, led research team of the faculty of Engineering UNN for setting a new record in electricity supply that would go a long to compliment government efforts on energy.

The Minister promised that his ministry would list UNN among beneficiaries of Energizing Education Programme in second phrase.

“We’re about to start the second phase. I’ll do all my best to see that UNN is one of the universities that will benefit in second phase.”

In a remark, the Head of the research team, Prof. Emineke Ejiogu said that the plant was designed and facilitated by the University‘s Laboratory of Industrial Electronics, Power Devices, and New Energy Systems (LIEPNES).

Ejiogu said the plant was capable of reducing diesel consumption by 60 percent, he disclosed that the team with the support of the University, was already working on expanding the plant from 100KVA to 500KVA

Ealier, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Igwe commended the Minister for the visit and willingness to support the university to develop the innovation

The VC however appealed to the federal government to design a special electricity billing regime for universities and other tertiary institutions in the country.

“We want to appeal to the federal government to design a special billing system for us.

“As UNN is billed between N70m and N80m as monthly electricity bill by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC)

“The university is happy with the 500kv refuse gas plant build by Ejiogu and his team, which will go along way to solve the problem of power supply in UNN and the entire country,” he said