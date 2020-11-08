The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has assured Delta youths that their grievances will be tabled at the Federal Executive Council meeting for concrete action.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in Asaba, Dare said: “We will ensure that all the issues raised are tabled before the Federal Executive Council and see that the ministers involved are properly briefed.

Vehicles must be created to ensure the implementation of the various demands.

It is important to use your lawmakers to get things done. We need to put legislation in place to get result. We can also put our demands in writing. We have begun the process of engagement and it would be sustained.”