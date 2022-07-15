By Paul Erewuba

The minister of Sports Development, Sunday Dare has assures Nigerians that the 10 Year Football Development Master plan submitted by the Committee would be carried out to the letter

Speaking while receiving the document yesterday Dare stated that it will not be like one of the master plans that were never implemented.

“I want to assure you that this report will be submitted to Mr. President and its action plan followed through to the letter.

This will not be one of those reports that will be allowed to gather dust in some office or book shelf without implementation. This will be different.

“Upon the receipt of this report, the next journey will be to deliver it to Mr President who will direct a white paper upon which the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will drive the implementation in phases.

“I want to urge this Committee not to think that, with the submission of this report, their assignment is over.

“Far from it; in fact, together with the Federal Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and indeed other critical stakeholders, the task of ensuring a better future for Nigerian football is just beginning,” Dare noted.