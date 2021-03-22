Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has assured that the on going rehabilitation work at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos will be accelerated and completed as quickly as possible.

Speaking yesterday, the Minister said “The on going rehabilitation work at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, undertaken by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos courtesy of Chief Adebutu Kensington will soon be completed.

“The Surulere Stadium was abandoned for so many years. We started by ejecting illegal occupants, cleared illegal structures to bring out the beauty of the edifice which is comparable to any top Stadium in the world. By the schedule of the contractors, the rehabilitation will be completed by June.”

The Minister insists that “things have changed from the way we met them , the adopt a pitch initiative is working, adopt an athlete is also yielding results.