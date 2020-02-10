Youth and Sports Minister Mr. Sunday Dare has assured that the Ministry will continue to align with Sports Federations that adhere to processes and rules guiding their activities ,even as government will only intervene without interfering.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa ,Bayelsa state at the Restoration Cup,Dare said the decision of the ten members of the Athletic Federation Nigeria (AFN) board to impeach its former President, Engineer Shehu Gusau, conformed with its rules. “The ministry of Youth and Sports Development is really focused because we have the Olympics ahead of us. Beyond the AFN we have other sports federations dealing with internal board matters and that will continue for a while. “For the AFN, the position of the Ministry is clear. The government reconizes the Olamide AFN leadership. They have been able to provide the Ministry with all the processes that have taken place. We stand with the ten members of the AFN board, we don’t stand with the two or three members.