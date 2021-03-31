The victorious power weightlifters who came tops at the World Power Weightlifting competition in Manchester have been assured of support to commence early preparations for the Paralympic in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking during a reception for the team at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja yesterday, Chief Sunday Dare said “Your performance can be described as excellent and superlative winning 10 gold, 2 silver and setting two new world records. We couldn’t have asked for something better as a country, it can only get better. You have kept the spirit of excellence, which you are known for, alive. This country is proud of you; you have put the country on the global map. This signposts what to expect at the Paralympics in August, we expect you to make the country proud”

On funding for the team, the Minister said; “In the last one year we have worked to improve support to the team. We are going to work with the Federation to ensure they get proper support to attend all the qualifiers. They are going to get higher funding as they prepare for the Paralympics.