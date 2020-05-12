Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has expressed deep shock over the death of athletics coach Adu Uruemu, describing it as a huge loss to Nigeria and the athletics family.

According to Dare, “I received the news of the death of Adu with great shock and pain. He was so committed to the development of notable athletes and his death has left a big vacuum that would be difficult to fill. My condolence goes to his family and daughter. May his soul rest in peace.”

In her tribute, Mrs. Maria Worphil said his death is very sad and a huge loss to athletics.” Adu’s death is very sad, but we cannot question God. He was such a dedicated, reliable and organized coach. He was also a gentleman. We shall miss him, but God knows best.”

Mary Onyali described him as a grassroots coach who was responsible for the discovery of so many talents like US based Ruth Usoro. “His death is a big setback for athletics because he was such a loyal and trustworthy person. I am personally saddened by his death because he was so dedicated to athletics.”

Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Niyi Beyioku said “Sad and unfortunate for athletics. He was such an influential coach to the athletes. May God grant him eternal rest.”

Leonie Etong from Cameroun said: “ We have lost a gem. May God Almighty grant him eternal rest and be with the family he left behind.”