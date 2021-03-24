As part of efforts to restore lasting peace in the Sahel region, the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa has secured the support of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare to stage the Sahel Games in October.

Speaking when the President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa paid him a visit in his office in Abuja, Chief Dare said; “I congratulate you on your election and for carrying the ministry along. I was not surprised that you won. The discipline in the Army is most needed by athletes to succeed. The Nigerian Armed Forces have a rich history of producing great athletes that have made this country proud. I believe you will use your position to further develop sports in the Armed Forces. As a Ministry, we are ready to play our role in the organisation of the Sahel Games”

The minister further said “We are proud that Nigerians are occupying key positions in ADB, WTO and also OMSA. This is an addition to our development as a nation. Your election will add value to our sports and I believe you will make the military and the country proud. Sports promotes peace and unity and it good to see the balance between force and sports.”

In his remarks, President of OMS in Africa, Brigadier General Maikano Abdullahi said; “I thank the minister for your support towards my election. I was elected through unanimous votes from members. This gives me confidence to work for the overall development of Military Sports in our country and Africa.