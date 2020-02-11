The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has said the performance of Nigerian wrestlers in recent outings has strengthened the hope of Nigeria for medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He said this while fielding questions from journalists during an inspection tour of the Wrestling Gymnasium in Bayelsa State.

The minister, who expressed happiness at being in Bayelsa State to identify with wrestling as one of the country’s most successful sports.

He congratulated the team that went to Algiers for an incredible performance.

“Odunayo is now number one we have also seen Blessing. The outing has been fantastic from Italy a couple of weeks ago to Algiers, excellent performance. They have brightened our hope for medals at the Olympics and want to celebrate these young agile wrestlers.