From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has called on the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to invest in the production and commercialisation of local technology in order to boost Nigeria’s GDP.

Dr Onu said this at the launch of the Disinfection Tunnel developed by the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) on Thursday in Abuja

He said the development of the Disinfection Tunnel is in line with the Ministry’s drive to develop non-pharmaceutical measures to check the spread of COVID-19. In his words: ‘We have been emphasising the use of non-pharmaceutical measures to really control the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.’

In line with the economic diversification and job creation programme of the Buhari administration, Dr Onu urged on investors to commercialise the Disinfection Tunnel and make it available for Nigerian and international markets.

The Minister hailed the Designers and Engineers of the NARSDA for locally sourcing materials used in the design and development of the tunnel, adding that the tunnel showcases the innovative spirit of Nigerians in the development of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Earlier, the Acting Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) Dr Francis Chizea, said that the Disinfection Tunnel will further help in domesticating the technology in Nigeria.

He said the cost of the tunnel’s production was half the cost of buying or importing such technology from abroad, adding that interested organisations seeking to purchase the Tunnel are assured of a one year warranty.