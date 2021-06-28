From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has called for increased partnership in harnessing the enormous wealth of Science and Technology towards improving the Safety of Children in Schools.

The Minister said this when the National Coordinator, Partnership Action for Safe Schooling, PASS, paid him a courtesy visit on Monday, in Abuja.

Onu said that children having the necessary protection needed for their safety, is a priority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration .

He further stressed that the importance of the most vulnerable in the Society like Children cannot be overemphasized hence the need for their protection, security, and overall needs.

The Minister assured the Environmental Safety Corps of the Ministry’s partnership in support and development of Children.

He further stated that Nigerian Scientists are working hard through their research method to improve on our herbs and plants to make drugs that cure ravaging diseases in the world. He added that deforestation is very dangerous as cutting down trees without replacement is harmful to economic development.

“We are in working with Ministries of Agriculture and Environment towards finding a lasting solution to de-forestation in Nigeria” he added.

Earlier, the Coordinator of Project PASS, Amb. Emenike Eme, told the Minister that the purpose of their visit is to seek partnership in harnessing the enormous wealth of Science and Technology, towards improving the safety of our Schools, through the project, PASS.

