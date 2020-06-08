Fred Itua, Abuja

Disturbed by increasing cases of rape, especially minors in Abuja, FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called for stiffer penalties for offenders.

The minister made the call shortly after the distribution of palliatives to the leadership of FCT National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), FCT chapter and Nigeria Football Association of Coaches, FCT chapter for distribution to identified vulnerable persons among them as part of measures to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

She said death penalty was not the best of option for offenders, arguing that when they are killed, they die and do not remember the crime they committed against humanity.

The minister, who described the rape of minors as an heinous crime, therefore, advocated that rapists be castrated to serve as deterrent to others.

“We are also pushing for serious institutional framework that will ensure that justice is done. It is not enough to just jail such person, definitely punishment like castration will do.

When we kill them, they die and not remembering anything, therefore they should be castrated and roam the streets and remain inactive,” she said.

Aliyu said the FCT Administration was working closely with security agencies and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) to push for serious institutional framework that would ensure justice for rape victims.

At the even, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) FCT Chapter received 1,000 bags of 5kg rice and 1,000 bags of condiments; National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), FCT, 1,000 bags of 5kg rice and 1000 bags of condiments, while Nigerian Football Coaches Association, FCT chaper got 80 bags of 5kg rice and 80 bags of condiments.