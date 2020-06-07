Fred Itua, Abuja

Disturbed by increasing cases of rape in the nation’s capital, especially minors, the FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called for stiffer penalties for offenders.

The Minister who made the call in Abuja shortly after the distribution of palliatives to the leadership of FCT National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) FCT chapter and Nigeria Football Association of Coaches FCT chapter, however advocated that rapists should be castrated to serve as a deterrent to others.

Aliyu revealed that the FCT Administration was working closely with security agencies and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) to push for serious institutional framework that would ensure justice is served, stressing that members of the community would be engaged in the battle against rape especially of minors.

The Minister who described rape of minors as heinous crime maintained that death penalty was not the best of option for offenders, arguing that when a society choses to kill such offenders, they die and not remembering the crime they have committed against humanity.

She said: “We will involve every member of the community in this battle against rape. Just recently, we are in search of one offender, and definitely we will nip it in the bud. And in conjunction with all the security outfits, NAPTIP, in the Federal Capital Territory, we are in the watch, and for any offender that we get, we will take it to any length to ensure that he is not fit to live.

“We are also pushing for serious institutional framework that will ensure that justice is done. It is not enough to just jail such person, definitely punishment like castration will do. When we kill them, they die and not remembering anything, therefore they should be castrated and roam the streets and remain inactive.”

Meanwhile, the FCT Administration has doled out palliatives to the leadership of FCT National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) FCT chapter and Nigeria Football Association of Coaches, for onward distribution to identified vulnerables among them, as part of measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

“We have been going round and round in the distribution of palliative items in the Federal Capital Territory. But I know you must have wondering why we have not come to those who really laboured, those who really spare their time to ensure that we succeed.

“It is not because we did not appreciate your contributions, but because we have to take the battle to the poorest of the poor who domicile in the rural areas. We combed every part of the territory to ensure that the message of President Muhammad Buhari gets to them,” she stated.

However, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) FCT Chapter received 1000 bags of 5kg rice and 1000 bags of condiments, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), FCT, 1000 bags of 5kg rice and 1000 bags of condiments, while Nigerian Football Coaches Association, FCT chaper, 80 bags of 5kg rice and 80 bags of condiments.