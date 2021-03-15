The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has heaped praises on young Nigerian athletes who created new personal records at the Evaluation programme of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), which took place at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State last weekend.

While commending the impressive performances of the athletes, he assured Nigerians that the much-postponed National sports Festival would hold in Edo state in April, 2021.

The minister assured that discussions, negotiations and preparations are ongoing to ensure that the Sports Festival takes place.

He charged the young athletes who excelled at the event to do their best to surpass the feats of renowned athletes like Chioma Ajunwa, Falilat Ogunkoya, and Mary Onyali among others by also winning medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.