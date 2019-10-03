Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has urged the newly promoted first female Air Warrant Officer (AWO), Grace Garba to be a worthy women ambassador in the Armed Forces of the Federation.

Tallen admonished her not to let her commanding officers down for promoting her to the enviable rank. She advised her to rededicate herself to the service of fatherland.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by the Minister through her director of press, Shehu Maikai.

The message in parts reads: “You are to reciprocate this gesture by redoubling your efforts at the Nigeria Air Force school of Medical Sciences. You are to mentor other young females, non-Commission Officers in the Nigerian Air Force to come to terms with the value of hard work and dedication to duty.”

She further charged the new AWO to always have it at the back of her mind that the whole community of Nigerian women are proud of her and that she should the flag flying.