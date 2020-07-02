Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has commended the Management of Edo University Iyamho for the effective use of learning management system in commencing her second semester 2019/2020 academic session, even as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

A press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Betcher Ekhosuhun said the minister expressed the ministry’s joy that while tertiary institutions across the country were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lecturers from Edo University Iyamho have been using the CANVAS Learning Management System from their various homes and offices via CANVAS video conferencing facility to deliver quality Education to students of the institution.

The feat, the minister noted ‘allows the students to access a comprehensive collection of course materials, ranging from course lecture notes, presentation slides- textbooks, pictures, charts and illustrative diagrams, video links, video and audio materials and all these materials have enhanced the students’ learning while at home´

The management of Edo University Iyamho, in line with the university’s academic calendar, resumed academic activities online on her CANVAS Learning Management System (LMS) due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CANVAS Learning Management System is a digital learning platform where both staff and students can interact the same way they do in their conventional classrooms. It provides a computerized learning platform, which enables students to perform interactive academic activities online.

Staff and students have access to the CANVAS Learning Management System either on their Laptops or using their android phones with their login details from anywhere in the world.

The CANVAS Learning Management System has capacity to accommodate 100 video conferencing /lectures.

Edo University Iyamho is the first university in West Africa to acquire this Ivy League Learning Management System which is in use by 70 per cent of the best universities in the world today.

Acquired in the first semester of the 2018/2019 academic session and launched in January, 2019 by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by Prof. (Mrs.) Ifeoma Isiugbo-Abanihe, the CANVAS Learning Management System has been in use in the University for more than a year, with both lecturers and students enrolled fully on the platform.

For its innovation, academic excellence and high standard, the ivory tower has continued to attract good commendations. Only recently, Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki commended the university for the brilliant performance recorded in the October/November 2019 programme accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC0.