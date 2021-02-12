From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has commended Dr. Oladipo kolawole led team of Adeleke University Ede for their preliminary research and production of a vaccine for Coronavirus.

Dr. Onu made the commendation when he received the Director General of NABDA and members of the National Bioethics Committee in his office yesterday, in Abuja.

The Minister commended the researchers from Adeleke University for putting Nigeria’s name on the global list of vaccine producers, adding that indigenous vaccine production will help Nigeria handle its own challenges.

He said “Nigeria will no longer rely on other country for the production of vaccines, as every country wants to produce their own. Nigeria’s Interest first before looking for others interests”.

He further said that when Nigeria has successfully produced her own vaccine, it will contribute positively to national economic growth, due to export of those vaccines to other countries.

In his words, “we want to be a great nation with ability to support African and other nations all over the world”.

Dr. Onu further said that the National Bioethics Committee has became an important organ of every society with the advent of rapid advances in Science, technological advancement, medicine, life sciences, biotechnology, as well as societal changes.

The Minister commend the move by UNESCO in providing Nigeria government the information required for the establishment of National Bioethics Committee and to initiate the process.

The Bioethic Committee he said will help restore the human dignity to all Nigerians, and enable the country to solve many of the challenges confronting her without looking for external help .