From Okwe obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has commiserated with families of the victims of the Lagos- Ibadan express way accident which occurred on Friday.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister is saddened by the crash and prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

She also wished the injured receiving medical attention at the hospital quick recovery.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

While, the National Emergency Management Agency’s Search & Rescue Team (in collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency & other stakeholders) are responding to the situation, Farouq cautioned all motorists to strictly observe traffic rules and avoid excessive speeding to prevent avoidable accidents on our roads.

“We are all aware that relevant Agencies like the Federal Road Safety Corps and the VIO have been doing a lot in creating awareness on prevention of road accidents.

“It is equally important that motorists observe traffic rules to minimize road accidents, to save lives and avoid injuries” the Minister added.