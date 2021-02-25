From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned insurgent attacks on residents of Borno State which left 10 people dead and 47 injured.

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly fired Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) from Kaleri on the outskirts of Maiduguri on Tuesday night.

Two densely populated communities Gwange and Adam Kolo areas, including a children’s playground, were hit by the grenade.

Farouq, in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, expressed sympathy with the victims of the grenade attack and the dead, describing the bombardment of residential areas by the insurgents as inhuman and insensitive.

‘I condemn in its entirety the attacks on innocent residents of Gwange and Adam Kolo commutes.

‘The Humanitarian Ministry through its Agency, NEMA, is already working with SEMA to assess the extent of damage in the attacked communities for possible provision of relief and non relief items.

‘We sympathise with the state government and victims, especially those who lost their lives in the attacks. We pray for the souls of the departed,’ the minister’s statement read.

The injured have since been taken to the State Specialist Hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment.