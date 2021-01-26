The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has condoled with the family of Director General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Dr. John Dadi-Mamud over his untimely death.

A condolence statement by the minister’s Media Office said: “My deep condolences to the family of the late Dr. John Dadi- Mahmu over the sad news of his death. I was utterly shocked to learn about his demise. He was such a dedicated, hardworking Director of one of the most strategic Institutions under our Ministry. His zeal and work ethics was quite encouraging. We have lost a dutiful, loyal and committed worker. His death has robbed Nigeria of a very bright mind, astute administrator and humane personality. May God console his family, colleagues and friends and give them the strength to bear this huge loss,” the statement concluded.

Dr. Dadi- Mamud who hailed from Kogi State reportedly died on Sunday after returning from a trip.