Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare has described the death of the former Bendel Insurance of Benin goalkeeper, Umar Jalingo as sad and unfortunate.

In a condolence letter signed by his Special Adviser, Media John Joshua – Akanji, Dare said: “The death of Jalingo, goalkeeper with Bendel Insurance of Benin is not just sad, but most unfortunate. For a young player to be cut short in his prime is indeed a monumental loss to not just his family, club, friends, but the entire football community.

“My condolence goes to his family, Bendel Insurance, the Nigerian National League Board, the Nigerian players Union, friends and the football community. We share in the grief of his family. I pray that God grants them the strength to bear this irreparable loss of not just a loved one, but also a talented youngster. May his soul rest in peace,” Dare said.

Jalingo died last Thursday of undisclosed ailment days after he was discharged from the hospital in Gombe.

Parents, wife and children survive the 27-year-old player.

Jalingo had also played for Gombe United before moving to Insurance of Benin.