The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated Anthony Joshua on his victory against Andy Ruiz Jr.

The minister commended him for not letting millions of Nigerians and other supporters across the globe down.

The minister affirmed Joshua’s victory over Ruiz as a tonic to be savoured and called on the British-Nigerian pugilist to forge ahead in his career knowing that with hard work and determination; he could surmount any obstacle on his way.

Mr. Dare commended Joshua for exhibiting Nigeria’s never die spirit. He noted that though Joshua is a Briton, the fact that he has Nigerian blood means the ministry and indeed Nigerians would continue to identify with him.

“It was a fight where the two boxers actually gave a good account of themselves but at the end, our own Joshua won. It is indeed a huge victory and quite remarkable. I celebrate Anthony. I was following the fight till he won”, he said.

“It is indeed a celebration for Nigerians and lovers of boxing. It is memorable and we cherish the victory. And we are still basking in the euphoria of that hard-earned victory”, the Minister added.