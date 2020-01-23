Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, has declared that the Administration will not allow the territory to become a haven for illicit drug operations and users.

He said a high percentage of criminality that occur in the FCT are in one way or the other linked to drug use and abuse.

The Minister said this when he received the new FCT National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Commander, Mr. Hamisu Lawan in his office.

Bello promised the continuous cooperation and support of the FCT Administration to the NDLEA, adding that the relationship between both organisations has always been cordial, based on mutual cooperation and shared goals/objectives.

He urged the new commander to exhibit the same passion and commitment for the job as exhibited by his predecessor, Mrs. Chinyere Obijuru, who, he said, worked very closely with the FCT Authorities in the fight against the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Lawan hailed the FCT Minister for the Administration’s support to the Agency over the years, especially in the “pin-down” operations being enforced in some dark spots across the city.

He also expressed concern over the use of some gardens across the city as venues for drug consumption and abuse. He, however, pledged the commitment of the NDLEA to arrest the ugly situation, reminding all that drug crimes are not only crimes on their own but can also lead to other forms of crime and criminality.