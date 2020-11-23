Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi yesterday expressed dissatisfaction at the slow construction of the 156km Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway.

Amaechi expressed the dissatisfaction during an inspection of the project.

The minister, however, said that the Federal Government was still determined to inaugurate the project in January 2021.

“I will be here in December; I want to see improvements. The CCECC said the construction of the control centre in Lagos will be completed in March 2021. Why in March when we have provided all the equipment needed for the completion?

“After building the Lagos Control Centre, we should have another remote control centre maybe in Enugu or Kaduna. We need to have standard facilities that will last; therefore, I want to see the work programme and the equipment schedule.”

The Project Manager, CCECC, Mr Xia Lijun, said at the event that the Lagos Control Centre at Ebute-Meta would be completed in March 2021.

Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria, said that the rail track would be test-run in the first week of December ahead of inauguration.

Okhiria explained that inauguration of the rail track was different from inauguration of train service.

He said that train service from Lagos to Ibadan would be in full swing in December.