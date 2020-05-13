As part of his initiative to help mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has donated 5,000 pieces of face masks to the Oyo State government.

Making the presentation at the Oyo State Liaison Office in Abuja on behalf of the Minister, Senior Special Adviser, Media, John Joshua-Akanji said: “On behalf of the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, I hereby make this donation of face mask to the government of Oyo State led by Engineer Seyi Makinde. The gesture is to lend support to the Governor’s campaign against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“The Minister believes that the battle against the pandemic is a collective one which can be won when we are united and support each other. We would not relent until this battle is won. This is my token contribution and I believe it would go a long way to compliment His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde’s efforts. We shall continue to lend our support in whatever way we can until this virus is completely defeated.”