The founder of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN), Dr. Olusola Ayoola has commended the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare for the deepening of digital literacy in Nigeria after he donated Laptops to the centre in Ibadan.

Dr. Ayoola commendation was contained in a personal message to the Minister after receiving laptop computers donated to RAIN by the Minister.

In August 2020, when he visited the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN) laboratory in Ibadan, Oyo State for the first time, the Minister, impressed by the set up and the number of youth eagerly learning about robotics promised a government partnership and laptop support for the youth studying there.

On Thursday March 26th the Minister kept his promise by donating 6 new laptops to RAIN

Dr. Ayoola wrote in his message, “Despite your extremely busy schedule, you found time to plan, execute and fulfill your August 2020 promise to RAIN of donating laptops to support our program. This you did from your personal pocket and it is very appreciated by all of us at RAIN.

“We must agree that in today’s world, these exemplary acts are very rare; to give out anything for free, let alone high-end laptops of the type you presented to us. It only goes to confirm your genuine commitment towards digital upSkilling of Nigerians.

“We have in you, Honorable Minister sir, a rare visionary leader and a very rare politician.

“Yes, leaders cannot do it alone, but leaders can show direction. Leaders can show examples. Leaders can give incentives. Leaders can encourage entrepreneurship. Leaders can donate to worthy causes,” he said