The Minister of Aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika, has donated N11 million cash to the less privileged in Daura, following COVID-19 lockdown of the local governnment area.

The Special Assistant to the Minister, Mr Aliyu Shargalle, who handed over the money on Friday, said that the donation cut across the 11 wards in Daura.

”Each beneficiary will get the sum of N5, 000, including orphans, disabled, old people and youths that are mostly in need during the pandemic,” Shargalle said.

He urged the committee charged with the responsibility of sharing the money to ensure judicious distribution to the vulnerable during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Receiving the money, Mr Nasir Yahaya said that the people of Daura were greatful to the minister and Katsina State Government for their support, love and compassion.

Also, Chairman, Daura local Government, Alhaji Hussaini Rafin-Dadi, appreciated the efforts of Gov. Aminu Masari for taking measures in containing the spread of the disease,

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 2,200 people will benefit from the donation.(NAN)