Fred Itua, Abuja

MINISTER of State for Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu

Tijjani Aliyu, has forfeited her May salary to secure the immediate release of five inmates at the Kuje Correctional Service who

could not pay for their fines.

Aliyu made the donation while felicitating with inmates as

part of activities to celebrate this year’s Sallah day saying the

gesture would assist in the decongestion of the Correctional

Service in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister assured the inmates that the FCT Administration would take legal steps to see to resolve the overcrowding

crisis at the Kuje Correctional Service.

“I will not only support the reduction, but I will also lend my

voice in the reduction of prison inmates by picking up some

bills. I will carry out the campaign and speak to well meaning

Nigerians because you cannot leave the burden of good governance to government alone. We know that some of you are

awaiting trial, we know that some have not been tried at all,

but provided there is law, we will not be lawless. We will go

by the law and get in well meaning Nigerians and pay up the

fines. This will also go a long way to reduce the number besides

government pronouncements.