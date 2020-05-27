Fred Itua, Abuja
MINISTER of State for Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu
Tijjani Aliyu, has forfeited her May salary to secure the immediate release of five inmates at the Kuje Correctional Service who
could not pay for their fines.
Aliyu made the donation while felicitating with inmates as
part of activities to celebrate this year’s Sallah day saying the
gesture would assist in the decongestion of the Correctional
Service in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
The minister assured the inmates that the FCT Administration would take legal steps to see to resolve the overcrowding
crisis at the Kuje Correctional Service.
“I will not only support the reduction, but I will also lend my
voice in the reduction of prison inmates by picking up some
bills. I will carry out the campaign and speak to well meaning
Nigerians because you cannot leave the burden of good governance to government alone. We know that some of you are
awaiting trial, we know that some have not been tried at all,
but provided there is law, we will not be lawless. We will go
by the law and get in well meaning Nigerians and pay up the
fines. This will also go a long way to reduce the number besides
government pronouncements.
