It was praises galore for Sportsville at the hugely successful Sportsville Awards, which held Sunday night in Lagos at Radison hotel, Ikeja.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who was one of the awardees, was full of praise for Sportsville, declaring that he is impressed with the sports show, which airs on Channels TV and several other television stations across the country.

“It is a show that I don’t miss for one reason…the analysis is always top notch and you guys are always frank and say things the way it is. This is why I will dedicate this award to my friend Tony Ubani,” Dare stated.

Edo Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu said Sportsville is a very credible medium, a situation that informed his decision to accept the award bestowed on him.

“I urge you to keep your credibility and the way you practice your journalism,” Shaibu stated.

Veteran broadcaster, Danladi Bako, on his part said he is happy Sportsville has taken after the legacy he left behind in his heyday. “I follow you guys and I must say you guys are doing well…keep it up.”

Barrister Seyi Akinwumi also commended Sportsville for playing its media role well in the development of Nigerian football.