Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has encouraged staff to pursue self development goals which will make them remain relevant in the 21st century technology driven world.

The Minister gave the advice in Abuja, on Tuesday, during public presentation of a book titled: “Fundamentals for Exploring the Mining Sector”, authored by Deinsam Dan Ogan.

He described the book a useful intellectual material that should be explored by players in mining sector to greatly enhance the development of the solid minerals sector.

Adegbite encouraged all industry players and staff of the ministry to get the book, carefully study it and take advantage of the content to develop themselves.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, in his remarks, congratulated the author, saying that the book wouldn’t have come at a better time than now that government is in the process of diversifying the economy away from oil through the mining sector.

He also recommend the book for everyone who has mining at heart.

The Author, Ogan, 39, a geologist by profession, said the book was crafted in the way that it will attract investors, especially from the international community, hence its availability online for free download.

Ogan joined the civil service after receiving the nation’s gratitude as a national awardee with a Presidential handshake in recognition of his outstanding performance during his NYSC service year, and has been with the Mining Cadastre Office under the ministry.