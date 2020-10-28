Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, has endorsed Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director-General, World Trade Organisation, describing her as eminently qualified for the top job.

Ogah made this known in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Press Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Timothy Akpoili in Abuja.

It states that as a renowned Development Economist, who has been with the World Bank for a long time, “Okonjo-Iweala understands the challenges of global development and possesses the expertise to handle them.”

He noted that her expertise in Development Economics has stood her out in the world of finance.

Ogah observed that Okonjo-Iweala’s training and competence in Economics had seen her serve twice as Finance Minister and once as Foreign Minister of Nigeria, as well as rise to the position of Managing Director of the World Bank.

“Coming from such a background and holding such a track record eminently qualify Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO).”

He appreciated the unquestionable support of President Muhammadu Buhari in Okonjo-Iweala’s quest for the WTO’s top job.

The Minister noted that Okonjo-Iweala had broken the glass ceiling by becoming the first African & the first female candidate to reach this last hurdle of becoming the Director-General of World Trade Organisation.

According to Ogah, “Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a distinguished Nigerian, a notable daughter of Delta State and a proud wife of Abia State. She has proved her mettle on both the international and national scene and has brought honour to Africa and Nigeria.

“We assure this worthy compatriot that Nigeria will continue to support her until her appointment is finally declared.”