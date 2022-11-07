The Minister, Federal ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq on Monday flagged off the Psycho-Social support and empowerment training for a section of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Taraba.

Farouq who was represented by Mr Peter Audu, Deputy Director in the ministry said that Nigeria as of January 2020 had a total of 2,583,000 Internally Displaced Persons due to violence and conflict out of the worlds over 40.0 million displaced persons.

She said that the displacement comes with a lot of incidents and experiences that leave the victims or affected persons traumatized, families separated, communities destroyed, and basic infrastructure damaged.

“As you may also be aware, the basic social and economic activities in the various communities have been disrupted making the need for humanitarian action inevitable. In the last few years, displacements have occurred in various parts of the country, coming along with its trademark of trauma and other social issues that also has a lot of impact on the mental health of the affected persons.

“The aim of this programme is to retum the affected persons to their normal and familiar routines that engage their mental abilities to the understanding that life is gradually normalizing with a view to being empowered economically to help in meeting their family needs as they exit the camp. Also, to provide opportunities for the displaced population to take care for their own livelihood that would contribute to enhancing their well-being and help ease the stress they are experiencing.

“It will be appropriate to mention here that, this programme is targeted at Fifty (50) Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Taraba State who are drawn across the effected Local Government Areas in the state and they will be trained in marketable skills such as Tailoring, Soap Making, Fish Farming, Cosmetology and Bead Making or any other Marketable skill within your locality”.

The Minister insisted that the Ministry is committed to ensuring that the strategic objectives of all the social intervention programs in the country are achieved.

Earlier, Mr Yusuf Ubandoma, head of administration, Taraba State Emergency Management Agency commended the Minister for the initiative and urged the beneficiaries to take the training seriously.

“It is important that you are empowered because that is the only way you can stand your ground and weather the challenges that will come your way. Disaster is a natural phenomena that can not be predicted. What matters is how we manage it. Take whatever you are taught here seriously. There are several other displaced persons but only the few of you are chosen. Do not take this opportunity for granted”.