Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has fingered a serving minister and some governors as being responsible for his ordeal in the party.

This is even as he has described himself as a child of light who will always defeat darkness.

Oshiomhole did not name the minister and the governors.

Oshiomhole said this after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The meeting held shortly after news broke that Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Kano had set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending him as the ruling party’s national chairman.