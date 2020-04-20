Bunmi Ogunyale

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare commiserated with the family of the late president of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Mr. Yahaya Muhammed, who passed away on Saturday in Kano.

The minister noted that the sterling leadership provided by Muhammed in his lifetime would be greatly missed by the wrestling federation and the sporting industry in Nigeria at large.

He prayed God for the repose of the soul of the late wrestling federation president and the fortitude for his family to bear the loss.

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel also described the demise of Mohammed as a monumental loss.

Gumel in his condolence message said it’s with great sadness and deep sense of loss that the Nigeria Olympics Committee received the news of the demise of our close associate, colleague and friend, Hon. Yahaya Mohammed (Bigman).

The deceased, according to Gumel would be remembered for his passion for weightlifting, as well as his amiable character that easily endeared him to all and sundry.

“Not only that, his outstanding feat and achievements at the 2019 12th African Games in Morocco got him the accolade among his admirers the “Golden President”.

On behalf of the executive board and members of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Gumel extended heart-felt condolence to the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, his co-federation presidents, the government and people of Jigawa State and his immediate family on the irreparable loss.