Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Paulen Tallen has applauded Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his consistent promotion of gender equality and women empowerment in the state.

The minister in a commendation letter lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for the passion for gender balance and equity in his recent appointment of 12 female permanent secretaries in the state.

“Nigerian women immensely appreciate you for further justifying the confidence reposed in you and your award as a ‘HEforSHE Governor and Social Investment Champion’ at the National Council of Women Affairs held in Akure, Ondo State in 2019. I write on behalf of the management and staff of the ministry to once again commend and appreciate your Excellency for demonstrating yet another feat on promotion of gender equality and women empowerment and for making Kwara State a model for other states to emulate. Nigerian women are indeed proud of you and your kind gestures,”she said.

Tallen had in 2019 commended AbdulRazaq over the appointment of more women into his cabinet describing the Kwara State’s gender-friendly cabinet as “a dream come true in fulfilment of the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerian women overtime.”

AbdulRazaq’s appointment of 12 female permanent secretaries is the highest in the history of Kwara State.

The Governor is the first political leader at national or subnational government’s levels in Africa to have set up a cabinet with 56.25 per cent women members. The closest to it were the Rwandan and Ugandan governments’ cabinets that each comprise 50 per cent women.

The More Women Group (MWG), an amalgam of 169 women bodies across the country, had also praised AbdulRazaq for breaking the yoke of poor representation of women and youths in governance.