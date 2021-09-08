Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare has showered praises on the Super Eagles for picking their second consecutive win of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles beat their hosts Cape Verde 2-1 on Tuesday to make it two wins in two games and go three points clear at the top of Group C ahead of Liberia, Central African Republic and Cape Verde.

“Congratulations to Nigeria, congratulations to all Nigerians and the Super Eagles. The team has made us proud once again,” Dare said.

He also commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for ensuring that the team travelled in comfort.

“I salute everyone for the roles they played. The NFF ensured the team travelled in comfort and the coaches had to overcome a lot of setbacks owing to the Covid 19.

“In the game we had to dress only nineteen players as against the twenty three allowed by FIFA for World Cup qualifiers, added to this, we had to fight from a goal down to snatch all three points at stake.

“Inspite of this victory I will like to charge everyone that the journey to Qatar is still a long one. We must keep fighting and working hard until the World Cup ticket is firmly in our hands.”

