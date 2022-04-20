The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has allegedly put on hold plans by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to immediately engage Jose Peseiro as the new Super Eagles Technical Adviser, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Peseiro is the favourite for the vacant job and he has already agreed a deal with conditions that have all been accepted by both parties. He is expected to resume next month in official capacity.

However, that plan appears to have suffered a delay as the Minister is said not to be impressed that the NFF settled for the Portuguese without giving the other coaches shortlisted for the job the chance to stake a claim.

In a letter of advice sent to the NFF, in reply to their recommendation on Peseiro as the new coach, the Minister said the trio of Philip Cocu, Laurent Blanc and Ernesto Valverde should be engaged in contract talks before a decision is taken.

The Minister feels even though Peseiro isn’t a bad coach, he can’t be said to be the best among the quartet jostling for the job, hence he has advised the NFF to ensure that a thorough job is done and it involves extended talks to other interested candidates.