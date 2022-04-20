The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, is happy with the early season form of some Nigerian athletes, mostly the student athletes participating in collegiate competitions and a few others based at home.

Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha, Tobi Amusan, Udodi Onwuzurike, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Raymond Ekevwo, Alaba Akintola, Favour Ashe, Chinecherem Nnamdi and Dubem Amene are some of the Nigerians athletes abroad that have posted impressive times and marks so far this season.

Ofili ran a new national record of 21.96s in the 200m to win the Tom Jones Memorial Classic 2022, becoming the first Nigerian woman and collegiate athlete ever to run sub 22 seconds over the distance.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The 19 year old is the top ranked athlete in the event in the world so far this year and the only one to run inside 22 seconds.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Indoors, Ofili is also the only Nigerian woman ever to run a sub 23 seconds over the 200m distance.

She is also ranked the eighth fastest woman so far in the world over the 100m distance after improving her personal best to 11.00 seconds a fortnight ago.

Ofili’s compatriots Rosemary Chukwuma with a personal best of 11.05 seconds and Grace Nwokocha with a season’s best of 11.13 seconds in the 100 metres are also highly rated this year.