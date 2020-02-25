Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has inaugurated members of the Experts Review Committee on National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), saying the private sector also has a role to play.

Pantami who disclosed that several countries were coming up with different policies and strategies to implement their digital economy, read out the terms of reference to the committee which include; the review of the Draft 2020 – 2023 NDEPS with special focus on the deliverables listed in the policy and strategic sections as well as the grammatical constructs of the statements, to develop an effective implementation roadmap, create a responsibility assignment matrix and outline a robust monitoring strategy with clear feedback mechanism.

The General Review which would later break up into sub-groups based on pillars, while the plenary session will metamorphose to the presentation by sub-groups. Members of the Experts Review Committee were divided into eight pillars with each headed by the Chief Executive of front line agencies.

Some of the members of the Experts Review Committee for the NDEPS include Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Patami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Executive Vice Chairman Nigeria Communication Commission, Umar Garba Danbata, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, Mr. Kashima Abdullahi, Alhaji MD Abubakar, managing director / CEO, Galaxy Backbone Limited and the managing Director CEO, Nigerian Communication Satellite limited among others.

The Minister further stated that all invitees were carefully selected so that the implementation will be easier, adding that the ministry want to achieve a digital Nigeria.

Most chief executives of Agencies and ministries stressed their commitment to insure the implementation of the policy. While others said they were waiting to cue into the important project.