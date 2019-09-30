The Minister of Communication Technology, Dr Isa Pantami on Monday, inaugurated an ICT innovation hub for the training of youths on phone repairs, and computer literacy in Gombe state.

The Minister said the centre was part of government’s effort to create job opportunities for youths to be self-reliant and improve the socio-economic development of the country, through ICT.

According to him, the centre will immediately commence the training of 100 youths for them to become employers of labour.

“The wisdom of building this centre is not just for to come and browse, read online news or to chat.

“It is for changing our youths to come up with innovative ideas that if implemented, will go along away in changing our own way of life,” he said.

Pantami said similar centre had been inaugurated in Katsina and Ibadan for youths to be empowered in the area of ICT.

He urged youths to take advantage of technology to make vocations for themselves instead of depending on government.

The minister also urged Gombe state government to utilise the centre for the development of the state.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, thanked the Minister for identifying with the people and with the need of the people through the usage of ICT in the country.

He assured that the state government would take the advantage of the centre, to ensure that the state and the country at large would move to the next level of development.

“We appreciate you and equally Mr President for coming up with these developmental projects at the national and state levels

“Gombe state will definitely key in to this noble agenda to make sure we take our people to the next level,” he said.

Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, Director-General, NITDA said that the establishment of the centre would encourage and empower youths to take advantage of it toward reducing over dependence on government.

“This is an effort by President Muhammadu Buhari toward addressing unemployment by making ICT tools available for youthS to significantly encourage and promote digital innovation and job creation in the country,“ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Minister had earlier distributed 300 laptops to secondary schools across 30 schools in the state. (NAN)